Arrowroot Family Office LLC Has $5.87 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

