Arrowroot Family Office LLC Purchases 4,418 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.96 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

