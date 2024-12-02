Arvin Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Arvin Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 485,356 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Arvin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

