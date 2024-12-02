Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.72, but opened at $26.00. Arvinas shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 49,216 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Arvinas Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 29.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arvinas by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 147.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

