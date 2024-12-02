Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Sells 20,700 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 13.6% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.29.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FI opened at $220.96 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.43 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.36.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.