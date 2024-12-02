Ascent Group LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

XOM stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

