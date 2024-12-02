Ascent Group LLC Purchases 46 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,665,000 after buying an additional 1,823,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after buying an additional 1,222,736 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after buying an additional 724,951 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after buying an additional 512,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $84,901,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $229.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $201.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.13. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

