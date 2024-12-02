Ascent Group LLC Sells 551 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV opened at $605.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.77. The company has a market cap of $522.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $455.41 and a 52-week high of $606.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.