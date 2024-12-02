Ascent Group LLC Sells 7,092 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ascent Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. HTLF Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

