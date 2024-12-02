ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$53.99 and last traded at C$53.99, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$671.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.16.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

