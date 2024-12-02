Athos Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Athos Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises approximately 2.7% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Melius upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

