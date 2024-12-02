Athos Capital Ltd Purchases 20,100 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Athos Capital Ltd increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up 1.6% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.19% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.94 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 613.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

