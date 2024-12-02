Atlas Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.7% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $94.03 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

