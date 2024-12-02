Atlas Wealth LLC Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

