Atlas Wealth LLC Takes $538,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Atlas Wealth LLC owned 2.43% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCF. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 939.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCF stock opened at $61.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.