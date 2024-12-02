Atom Investors LP Acquires New Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,423,000 after buying an additional 924,730 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 87.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,618,000 after acquiring an additional 773,017 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14,553.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,959,000 after purchasing an additional 560,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after purchasing an additional 264,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,769,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $168.82 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $177.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,688.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.74.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

