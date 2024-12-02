Atom Investors LP Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $179.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day moving average of $169.11. The company has a market cap of $422.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,234. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

