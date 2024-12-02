Atom Investors LP Sells 21,920 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,920 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after purchasing an additional 262,654 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $214.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.07 and its 200-day moving average is $176.79. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.11 and a one year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.98, for a total value of $255,827.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,200,741.86. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,530. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

