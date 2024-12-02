Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Up 21.6% in November

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Atomera Price Performance

ATOM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. 183,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,930. Atomera has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $180.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Get Atomera alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 38.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 122,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.