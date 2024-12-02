Audent Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $303.30 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $262.18 and a twelve month high of $353.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.53 and its 200 day moving average is $300.72. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

