Audent Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 5.6% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $615.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $465.36 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.