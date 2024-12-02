Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 73.5% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $465.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.13. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $469.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.