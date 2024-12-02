Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,181 Shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) by 482.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLOA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares AAA CLO Active ETF alerts:

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $52.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.