Azora Capital LP Buys Shares of 258,188 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 258,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,163,000. Citigroup makes up about 0.9% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250,716 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,970,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,544,000 after buying an additional 911,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,999,000 after buying an additional 913,231 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,900,000 after buying an additional 242,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,703,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,021,000 after acquiring an additional 240,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of C stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
