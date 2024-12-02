Azora Capital LP Has $8.56 Million Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,826 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP owned 1.10% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 560,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth $1,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 54.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 202,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $886.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 117.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

