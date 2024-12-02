Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 352,607 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 318,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 43,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $185.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.73.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

