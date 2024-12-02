Baker BROS. Advisors LP Invests $3.75 Million in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Structure Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80 and a beta of -3.23. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

