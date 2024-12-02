Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.20% of D.R. Horton worth $123,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.4 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $168.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.29 and a 200 day moving average of $168.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

