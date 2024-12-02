Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,022,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161,535 shares during the period. Gartner makes up approximately 5.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Gartner worth $2,038,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 529,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,149 shares of company stock valued at $37,694,911. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $517.93 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $559.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.