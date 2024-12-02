Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $20.89 Million Holdings in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 288.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048,281 shares during the quarter. Southern California Bancorp comprises 2.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 7.61% of Southern California Bancorp worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp Price Performance

Southern California Bancorp stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Southern California Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

