Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.44% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth $183,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 111.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 88,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director James S. Johnson sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $70,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,690. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $70,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,235.92. This represents a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,546 shares of company stock valued at $665,325. 23.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Shares of BWB stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

