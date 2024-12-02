Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 32,687 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 722,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,687 shares during the quarter. First Western Financial makes up about 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of First Western Financial worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 446,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 82,019 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in First Western Financial by 128.3% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 249,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 89,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Western Financial

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $107,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,165.60. This trade represents a 23.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Western Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

First Western Financial stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Western Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

