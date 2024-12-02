Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $53.92 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes makes up approximately 2.8% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.13% of M/I Homes worth $53,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in M/I Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 1,359.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes stock opened at $165.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.24.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

