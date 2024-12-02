Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.77 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

