Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in November

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.6 days.
Beazley Stock Performance
Shares of BZLYF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. Beazley has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $10.69.
About Beazley
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beazley
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.