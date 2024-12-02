Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in November

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.6 days.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BZLYF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. Beazley has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $10.69.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

