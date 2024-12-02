Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,282 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

