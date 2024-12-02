Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $733,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,333,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $193.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.98. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $196.91. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. This trade represents a 31.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.