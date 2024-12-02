Bellevue Group AG Invests $457,000 in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,680. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $465,339.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,954.06. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,440. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $25.00 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.