Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 574306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a market cap of C$18.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52.
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
