Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $25.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16,265.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,341 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $25,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $176.18 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.68 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.27 and its 200-day moving average is $160.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

