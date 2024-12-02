Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 119,797 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5,447.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,797 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 24,296 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $656,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

JNJ opened at $155.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.