Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 157,458 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1,890.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,458 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $34,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after buying an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 55.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $246.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.19 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The firm has a market cap of $286.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.25.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,750 shares of company stock worth $72,863,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.