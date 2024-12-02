Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 465,820 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2,772.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,820 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,123,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.32 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

