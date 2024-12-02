BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. Evercore ISI raised BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $171.00 to $171.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Shares of BNTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.19. 51,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 79.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $703,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 86.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

