Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.23 and last traded at C$9.23, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.09 target price on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$20.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.76.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

