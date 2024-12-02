Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Bullfrog AI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. 19,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,533. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Bullfrog AI has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.74.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.