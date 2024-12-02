Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bullfrog AI Stock Performance
Bullfrog AI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. 19,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,533. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Bullfrog AI has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.74.
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bullfrog AI
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- What is a support level?
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.