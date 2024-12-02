Bumble Inc. CFO Anuradha B. Subramanian to Resign, Company Announces Leadership Updates**

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) has revealed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Anuradha B. Subramanian, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, has decided to step down from her position to explore new opportunities. Her resignation is slated to be effective as of March 14, 2025. The company has already initiated a search to identify a suitable successor for Ms. Subramanian.

Get alerts:

Until her departure date, Anuradha B. Subramanian will continue to hold her current role and will oversee the release of Bumble’s earnings for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. She will also assist in transitioning her responsibilities to the new Chief Financial Officer after her exit. Notably, Ms. Subramanian’s decision to resign was not driven by any disagreements with the company, its management, or the board of directors.

Moreover, the Company reaffirmed its financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, reassuring stakeholders about its performance despite the upcoming changes in leadership. The press release dated December 2, 2024, detailing Ms. Subramanian’s resignation, is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in the 8-K filing.

In line with these leadership changes, Bumble Inc. has introduced Neil Shah as the new Chief Business Officer, a role created specifically for driving strategic transformations within the organization. Neil Shah, who previously held significant roles at Slack and Twitter, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to oversee Bumble’s revenue model, pricing strategy, and partnerships.

Additionally, Chief Marketing Officer Selby Drummond has also disclosed her plans to leave the company in January 2025 to pursue opportunities outside Bumble. Selby Drummond, who joined in 2020 and contributed to building Bumble’s respected global brand, will depart after a successful stint at the company.

Bumble Inc.’s commitment to providing a smooth transition period for departing executives while reinforcing its financial guidance for the year reflects a proactive approach in maintaining stability and continuity during times of change. Investors and industry observers are now keenly watching for updates on the appointment of new executives and how these shifts will impact the company’s trajectory moving forward.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Bumble’s 8K filing here.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories