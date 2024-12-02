Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $138.18 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $140.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

