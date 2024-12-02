Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $87.59 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

