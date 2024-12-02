Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 24276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

